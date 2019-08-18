NOTHIN' BUT NET: Bears and Bulls win at packed stadium

BASKETBALL: With a sea of spectators lining the court, the Bundaberg Bears and Bulls have taken out the Central Queensland Basketball League finals again.

Having won the Bundy double-header grand final last year, the local teams were determined to see their names on the trophy again and they did not disappoint.

The Bears dominated from the opening buzzer, leading at every quarter to defeat Gladstone Power 77-50.

Coach Karla Cameron said she was happy with how the women played.

"We've worked hard all season on defence and a few other things and we managed to pull it off in the game,” Cameron said.

"We had a few little lapses of concentration but we managed to pull it back together - it was a fantastic win.

"We knew that their inside player was injured so we knew we had a height advantage, so our goal was to get the ball inside to our post and defensively to shut down their guards because we knew they'd look for their three-point shots.”

Shelby Cass squeezes through the Hervey Bay defences. Brian Cassidy

Cameron said her two experienced guards ran the floor well and she commended the team on how they all stepped up.

She said they hoped to repeat what the Bears had accomplished for the past two seasons.

Bearsstarter Pizzey was the top point-scorer for Bundy, on 16, and M Redgard followed with 14 .

After the women won, the Bulls then took the court to follow suit.

Taking on Hervey Bay Hurricanes, it wasn't until the second half when the Bulls found their winning stride.

The Hurricanes were first on the board and leading 17-13 in the first quarter, then one point behind as they went into half-time with the score 37-36.

Sporting number 11, Hervey Bay coach Glenn Jordan said before the game the team decided to change defence from what the Bears were familiar with, and while it worked for a bit, Jordan said the Bears adjusted and beat his side on the three-point line.

He said the Bulls had about 29 more shots than the Hurricanes and once they got a 10-15 point lead, the visitors couldn't claw their way back to the top.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin said he knew it was going to be a tough game and after a "frustrating” start when the men did not follow the game plan, they quickly rectified their tactics.

"As the game went on they started to correct those mistakes they were making, take the options on offer that we wanted to take and that we needed to take, and the guys started being a bit more aggressive,” Catlin said.

"Our defence knuckled down in the second half, it was our defence that won the game.”

Bundabergs Isiah Richardson tries to get past Hervey Bays Leroy Soe. Brian Cassidy

Catlin said Adam Harvey was down on himself in the first three quarters and was told "just get your head right, you'll be OK, just get your head right”. Harvey then shot four three -pointers in a row.

"They're a good team, they play together, there's no one out there trying to do their own thing,” he said of his side.

And what better way to win a grand final than in front of a full house.

"That's the biggest crowd, even in the last two years of QBL, we never had a crowd that big because we had a losing season,” Catlin said.

He said the success of the grand final night would not have been possible without their volunteers.

The Bulls beat the Hurricanes 91-75.