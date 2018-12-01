“Not very scenic”: ridiculous reviews of FNQ attractions

The world-renowned Kuranda Scenic Railway is apparently not very scenic, according to a bad review left on TripAdvisor.

The world-renowned Kuranda Scenic Railway is apparently not very scenic, according to a bad review left on TripAdvisor.

WHEN it comes to tourism, Far North Queenslanders are damn proud of their attractions, particularly the natural assets.

But unfortunately, not everyone who visits the region agrees that the places we promote are worthwhile checking out.

The internet site TripAdvisor, which can make or break a tourism business, provides ratings and reviews for all manner of attractions, including some spots you would not consider tourists would be interested in.

For example, a visitor from Toronto, Canada, left a four-star review of Cairns' Courthouse in on the site in April this year:

"I was there during the evening and I was impressed," they wrote.

"Very attractive.

"Lots of people come here to defend themselves or to accuse others.

"No wonder that they needed a big courthouse. Worthwhile to see!"

Professor Bruce Prideaux, the director of CQUniversity's Cairns based Centre for Tourism and Regional Opportunities, said TripAdvisor was a valuable tool for the industry, as long as it was used properly.

He said people should never trust a single review from the site.

"I think it provides a very good mechanism and platform," he said.

"If a hotel, for example, says it is five-star, then the user-generated content on TripAdvisor gives you an actual idea of what the hotel is like, from people's perspective.

"It also makes the hotel a little bit aware of what standards they are delivering."

Here are some of the worst reviews of local attractions left on the site by visitors to the Far North:

Andrew Little and Holly Martin from the UK enjoy the fresh water of Behana Gorge after absailing down a cliff into the water.t. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

BEHANA GORGE

We say: a gorgeous swimming hole south of Cairns surrounded by Queensland's highest mountains.

They say: "when you are stepping down to get into the water, it's a really slippery algae surface. Really dangerous! Small children cannot go near this! And there's no small shallow area for kids to play in."

Commercial. Kuranda Scenic Railway hero shot. Cairns Eye Australia Day feature 21/01/17

KURANDA SCENIC RAILWAY

We say: one of the most unique rail journeys in Australia, that winds its way from Cairns up through World Heritage listed rainforest, past rugged mountains and waterfalls to a village enveloped by the ancient forest.

They say: "not very scenic at least 95 per cent of the time. Lots of trees and bushes block the view. At least half the people in our car were asleep by the end."

MICHAELMAS CAY

We say: a small, charming sand island surrounded by clear water and thriving coral reef. This is one of the most important seabird nesting sites on the Great Barrier Reef, and home to one of the largest breeding colonies of sooty terns in Queensland.

They say: "why go to the Great Barrier Reef to sit on a sand island with lots of smelly birds pooing everywhere? I want breathtaking coral and colourful fish, not birds!!"

Atherton Tablelands: Bucolic scenery of the Atherton Tablelands after the wet season. Picture: Susan Wright, Tourism Queensland.

ATHERTON TABLELANDS

We say: rising more than 700m above sea level, Cairns' highlands are vibrant green landscape of dramatic mountains, untouched rainforest, delicious produce and jaw-dropping waterfalls."

They say: "Made the day trip drive from Port Douglas and was left scratching my head a bit and wishing I'd just spent the day relaxing! Maybe I missed the point, and also the weather wasn't great, but the scenery wasn't all that and there weren't too many attractions I was concerned with."

Actors Cathy Knight and Eden Cvetkovic who are performing in this year's dramatised cemetery tours at the Pioneer Cemetery in McLeod St as part of Festival Cairns

PIONEER CEMETERY

We say: aheritage-listed cemetery in the heart of the city, holding a wealth of information about the early residents of the district.

They say: "I expected more. This was something I thought I would have enjoyed. It just does not live up to the hype. Something to do if you've got time to kill, but don't go out of your way."