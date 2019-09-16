Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hayden Backman smashed a car window when he broke into the Toyota LandCruiser.
Hayden Backman smashed a car window when he broke into the Toyota LandCruiser.
Crime

'Not sure we've seen the last of you' offender told

Shannen McDonald
by
16th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who broke into a car in the Whitsundays by smashing a window has been blasted by a magistrate in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Hayden John Backman was walking past a car, parked on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley, when he smashed a window to gain entry to the Toyota LandCruiser on March 2.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a car.

Magistrate James Morton told the court the 25-year-old committed an opportunistic crime, for which he had already spent 78 days in pre-sentence custody for.

"You've smashed somebody's window of a car - you can't go around helping yourself to whatever you want," Mr Morton said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the car had been left by its owner after he ran out of petrol on February 20.

"He was driving to Airlie Beach - he left it there until fuel could be sourced for the car," Sgt Myors said.

Mr Morton told the court the Airlie Beach local had a history of not turning up to court.

"I'm not sure we've seen the last of you. You've got time over your head and you have a drug problem," Mr Morton said.

Backman was convicted and not further punished.

airlie beach cannon valley emma myors hayden backman james morton proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Wide Bay leads nation in housing price performance: Report

    premium_icon Wide Bay leads nation in housing price performance: Report

    News HOME values in the Wide Bay area have increased for the first time in years – outperforming the nation’s 11 regions, a new report reveals.

    Viability of bauxite facility for Bundy port investigated

    premium_icon Viability of bauxite facility for Bundy port investigated

    News “We are happy to continue to advocate the Port of Bundaberg as our favoured...

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland

    CQUni named state’s best large training provider

    premium_icon CQUni named state’s best large training provider

    News CQUniversity says its status as a leader in vocational education and training has...