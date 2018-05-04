NOT SO FINE: Couple charged $252 for camping

OUTRAGED: Des and Maureen Fraser have travelled from Victoria to Norval Park for 12 years and were issued with an on the spot fine for camping incorrectly without notice.

OUTRAGED: Des and Maureen Fraser have travelled from Victoria to Norval Park for 12 years and were issued with an on the spot fine for camping incorrectly without notice. Mike Knott BUN030518NORVAL1

MOST Australians love nothing more than getting back to nature for a few weeks of camping, fishing and sitting around a camp fire.

But for visiting Victorians Des and Maureen Fraser, a return visit to the Wide Bay's Norval Park has left them shaking their heads.

Mr and Mrs Fraser have been travelling up to Norval Park for 12 years and were left shocked after their experience with a council worker last week that resulted in a $252 on-the-spot fine.

"I was here on my own when the local laws man showed up, because Des was away for the day," Mrs Fraser said.

"He came out from his car and said 'you've got an on-the-spot fine'.

Des Fraser and his wife Maureen have been travelling from Victoria for many years specifically to camp at Norval Park and were issued with an on the spot fine of $252 for camping incorrectly without notice. Mike Knott BUN030518NORVAL4

"He told me that I had to shift, and I tried to explain that I couldn't because Des was at golf and he wouldn't be back until six, but the man said it wasn't his problem and that I'd have to shift."

Feeling flustered, Mr and Mrs Fraser packed everything up that night and left the site, retuning the following day after booking a site and permit.

"There are signs upon entering the park, but there's no text explaining where we can and can't park our caravan or where we will or won't get fined," Mr Fraser said.

"The local laws man returned two days later and threatened another fine, saying the whole park was off limits for caravan and motorhome owners.

"I told him we had booked a site and purchased a permit online to which he said he would have to verify and come back to us, but he hasn't come back yet."

Mr and Mrs Fraser's permit runs out today, and they won't be rushing back in a hurry.

"They are segregating people, they are being discriminatory, the only people allowed to come in here are the select group who don't drive caravans or motorhomes," Mrs Fraser said. "We'll be telling everyone we know to stay away from Bundaberg because it's not an RV friendly town," Mr Fraser said.

"Over all our travels over many, many years we've never heard of any other traveller receiving an on-the-spot fine.

"If we had have received a warning we would have moved on, like we have in the past, but an on-the-spot fine with no warning, sorry Bundaberg."

The Bundaberg Regional Council is trustee of Norval Park following its donation by a local family for the purpose of short term, bush camping only.

A council spokesperson said there was limited space within the camping area to manoeuvre large vehicles and it maintained as a basic bush camping site with minimum facilities.

"Council has a nearby tourist park at Miara which has appropriate facilities to accommodate caravans, motorhomes and camper vans," the spokesperson said.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has invested significant time and resources in establishing our region as RV Friendly.

"There are areas across the region catering specifically to self contained vehicles at no cost."