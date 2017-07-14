Not sexie any more

IT'S the cheeky coffee stop on the Bruce Hwy that Bundy residents have come to know and love.

After 14 years of operation, Sexie Coffie, just outside Maryborough, will close on September 2.

The site has been bought by Olivers' Real Foods, a chain of certified organic fast food outlets that floated on the stock market last month.

The company will pay $2.2 million for the acquisition and will fund it entirely from the proceeds of its float, which raised $15m.

Oliver's shares closed 30% higher to 43.5c on the back of the news and the opening of the chain's first store in Queensland, south-west of Ipswich, on the same day.

Sexie Coffie owner Jasen Barrie thanked customers for their support over the past 14 years since he and wife Karen started Sexie Coffie.

Before that the shop was a McDonald's and Mr Barrie said others expressed doubt on whether the new business would survive.

"It's going to be an emotional journey for the next four weeks,” he said.