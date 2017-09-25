Not McHappy: Judge blasts Maccas charity thief

CAN I GET A LIFT? Henrik Jarnevall tries to get a ride in the police car to the police station with prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt yesterday. He was given clear directions on how to walk there.

CAN I GET A LIFT? Henrik Jarnevall tries to get a ride in the police car to the police station with prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt yesterday. He was given clear directions on how to walk there.

IT WAS a whopper dose of McMean when a Swedish backpacker struck at McDonalds and tried to swipe the children's charity box.

On a Queensland working tour, Henrik Jarnevall was drunk when he walked into the McDonalds at coastal Bargara and ordered and paid for a meal.

But it's the surprise thing he did next that saw 19-year-old Jarnevall later charged by police and brought before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

It wiped the grin from Ronald McDonald and left police and the magistrate equally unimpressed.

Jarnevall pleaded guilty to attempted stealing on September 21; and committing a public nuisance at Bargara.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the traveller went into McDonald's and ordered food.

While waiting Jarnevall went over to the Ronald McDonald House Charities donation box and used a Swiss Army knife in an attempt to sever the security cord.

His antic was noticed by the duty manager and she quickly moved the charity box behind the cash register.

Jarnevall grabbed his meal receipt and tried to hide the knife in his hands.

Snr Cnst Blunt said he argued with the manager and was verbally aggressive, didn't leave, and tried to get his money back on the meal.

Jarnevall laughed at the 19-year-old manager, asking what she was going to do and had stepped into the staff area.

He also leaned in toward a 16-year-old girl who was staff.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Jarnevall's behaviour visibly upset the manager and the two young female staff.

CCTV was shown to police and Jarnevall was located a few days later. He first denied any involvement until shown security footage.

Duty lawyer Nick Larter said Jarnevall instructs he had been inebriated that night, did not fully recall the matter, but was now "very apologetic”.

He was leaving Bundaberg for work in Bowen.

The small knife was never directed toward McDonald's staff, and Mr Larter sought for a conviction not be recorded as Jarnevall was young with no criminal history.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said although Jarnevall had been very intoxicated it was no excuse.

"The money you tried to steal goes toward building houses, accommodation used for parents and families, particularly from regional areas around Australia, when their children are hospitalised by illness,” Ms Merrin said.

"I'm told you are ashamed by your conduct and you should be.

"You were given the opportunity to leave the restaurant but you didn't. The female staff felt threatened and they knew you had a knife. (Although) you did not use it.”

Ms Merrin fined him $700 and did not record a conviction.

Outside Bundaberg Courthouse afterwards Jarnevall tried to get a ride in the police car to the police station with prosecutor Snr Cnst Blunt. But instead the officer gave him clear directions on how to walk there with his backpack.