Not long now for OP results

BRIGHT FUTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Joel Muller, Brad Hokin and Matthew Haaksma are looking forward to their OP results on Saturday.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Joel Muller, Brad Hokin and Matthew Haaksma are looking forward to their OP results on Saturday. Mike Knott BUN141217RESULTS1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

IT'S an anxious wait for Bundaberg graduates eagerly anticipating their overall positions due to be released tomorrow.

Three Bundaberg Christian College lads are confident they've put in the hard yards to get the result they need.

School dux Matthew Haaksma said he needed under a 7 to get into engineering at CQUniversity.

Matthew has already received the GHD Engineering Bursary which gives him a work position while he studies.

Giving advice for future students, Matthew said remember to apply the "Morris method” which was to show up and try hard.

Brad Hokin is praying for single digits in his result.

"I'll be studying teaching at CQU and need an OP of 15,” he said.

"The lower the better though.

"I'm looking to teach biology as I was passionate about this at school.”

Joel Muller was optimistic and said as long as he beat his elder sister he would be happy.

"I want to get a decent OP and under a 4 would be great,” he said.

Joel said his time at school was heavily influenced by certain teachers and they were one of the reasons why he gave it his all.

"I enjoyed the abstract parts of maths the best and the teachers were awesome,” he said.

"I'd tell future students to pace yourself and don't get too caught up in it, but try your best.”

Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Sterling said he felt confident in this year's graduates to receive some fantastic results.

"We have a wonderful school culture, with hard-working students, supporting parents and totally dedicated school staff,” he said.

Mr Sterling's message to all Year 12 students was that achievement was rooted in hard work, determination and dedication.

"The best of learning gets tested through the journey of life. We wish all students every success with their results and future plans,” he said.

OP results will be released tomorrowmorning.