Not just a bright spark

POWER UP: Brooke Harrington is currently completing the second year of her electrician apprenticeship.

POWER UP: Brooke Harrington is currently completing the second year of her electrician apprenticeship.

BROOKE Harrington is proof that anything men can do, women can do too.

The seventeen year old started a school-based apprenticeship last year and was soon offered a full-time position at Friendlies Society Private Hospital, as an electrician apprentice.

For months, the young go-getter was juggling the completion of a trade, working full-time at the hospital, studying full-time at school and playing sport.

But Ms Harrington soon realised that just four hours sleep per night was not working and something had to give, so she left high school and focused solely on her apprenticeship.

“I wasn’t sure which trade I wanted to do and I tried cabinet-making first but my boss took me aside one day and said ‘you don’t want to be a cabinet-maker — you should be a doctor’ and I took half his advice because I am working in a hospital,” she said.

“From a young age I was always that handy person and my Dad was a painter by trade, so I would always be helping him in the shed or going out to jobs with him and if something ever broke in the house, it was always be my job to fix it.”

Changing times means women on tools are becoming prevalent

While Ms Harrington’s Dad advised her to get a trade straight away, her Mum was a little apprehensive about the idea.

“I got really good grades in school so my Mum really wanted me to go and study at university and it was a bit of a shock for her — she was like ‘oh no my daughter’s going to be a tradie,’” she said.

“I think her main concern was that I wouldn’t be able to handle it because I’m quite short and I’m not built like a tank, but once she realised I was physically capable, she was absolutely fine with it.”

No stranger to stereotypes, Ms Harrington does not allow

“I think young girls are scared about doing a trade because they’re a bit worried about copping it from the blokes and that might happen but after a while they realise you’re one of them.”

“People think if you’re a tradie it means you’re dumb but that’s probably one of the biggest delusions, because there is a lot of physics involved and you need to know formulas and algebra … sparkies are actually really bright people.”