Not giving up on year

Bundaberg Bull, CJ Kennedy, jumps to shoot over the top of Mathew Baker last year. The team is playing in the Quensland State League this year when it starts.

Bundaberg Bull, CJ Kennedy, jumps to shoot over the top of Mathew Baker last year. The team is playing in the Quensland State League this year when it starts.

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bears and Bulls are continuing to train in preparation for playing state league later this year.

Mainly because both teams are confident it will still happen.

Basketball Queensland has not cancelled the Queensland State League despite the NBL 1 North being cancelled last week.

“Please note that this decision does not affect the upcoming QSL season,” BQ said.

“Basketball Queensland will continue to consult with associations regarding the competition on a regular basis.”

Bundy Bulls coach Mick Catlin revealed the NBL1 North competition, which was meant to replace the Queensland Basketball League, was stopped because it couldn’t go further into the year.

The competition has NBL players involved, which meant that the competition can’t be postponed until later this year.

The QSL doesn’t have that issue.

“The NBL players can play in it,” Catlin said.

“QSL has local senior players, so that isn’t a worry.

“But it’s all up in the air at the moment.”

Catlin said Bundy Basketball would get more information about it this month.

“ (BQ) are reviewing it on April 9,” he said.

“It’s all guess and assumptions at the moment.”

The advantage for the competition is it can run until the end of the year if need be.

Catlin is making sure his players are training for the season.

He’s put the team on individual programs to get them through it.

“It’s all we can do,” he said.

“We thought about having a group session with social distancing but it didn’t work that way.”

All players involved are in Bundy, except for import Tyran Walker.

Walker is stuck overseas due to the restrictions imposed by the Federal Government in response to the coronavirus crisis.

He wasn’t expected to be in Bundy until April 20 and will come to the country once the restrictions are lifted.

The Bears will be finalising the recruitment of their import at a later date.