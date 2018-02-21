Not getting the message: problems with Telstra network

OUT: ARE you trying to send and receive text messages this morning with no luck? Telstra has a number of outages.

It's not your fault - Telstra has advised there is an issue with its Apple iMessage and Facetime.

In a post on its Twitter feed today, Telstra advised customer of the outage about 10am this morning.

"Our team are working to fix an issue with Apple iMessage and Facetime for some customers,” the tweet said.

NO MESSAGES: Telstra has advised iMessage and Facetime are not working. Telstra Twitter

"You can continue to send and receive SMS messages.

"We'll provide an update ASAP.”

In a second tweet, Telstra advised customers to press and hold the message that is stuck sending to help get the message through.

"You can choose to send it as a text message immediately,” it read.

"If you hit 'more' you can highlight the message and delete it too.”