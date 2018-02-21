Menu
News

Not getting the message: problems with Telstra network

Emma Reid
by
21st Feb 2018 11:05 AM

ARE you trying to send and receive text messages this morning with no luck?

It's not your fault - Telstra has advised there is an issue with its Apple iMessage and Facetime.

In a post on its Twitter feed today, Telstra advised customer of the outage about 10am this morning.

"Our team are working to fix an issue with Apple iMessage and Facetime for some customers,” the tweet said.

"You can continue to send and receive SMS messages.

"We'll provide an update ASAP.”

In a second tweet, Telstra advised customers to press and hold the message that is stuck sending to help get the message through.

"You can choose to send it as a text message immediately,” it read.

"If you hit 'more' you can highlight the message and delete it too.”

