Not-for-profit gives kids wings to fly high as school starts

Sue Tasker from Angels and Stockland Shopping Centre's customer experience executive Jenni Miners with 75 of the donated backpackers.

Angels Community Group has once again come to the aid of the community, giving Bundaberg the wings needed to fly high as the start of the school year returns.

Packing a total of 265 backpacks with stationery and back-to-school essentials, the donations have assisted struggling families across the region.

Executive officer of the not-for-profit organisation Sue Tasker said while the last 12 months meant a greater need for assistance, she was always blown away by the local community's generosity.

"The kindness of others never ceases to amaze me - it's sad that there is a need, but on the upside the Bundaberg community always rallies together and have really made a difference for a lot of kids starting back at school," Ms Tasker said.

"We heard a lot of tragic stories where people had lost their partner or jobs so knowing this will offer some relief to parents and allow kids to start school on an equal footing is huge for me.

"Every item contributes in such a huge way - we wouldn't be able to do it without the big and small donations, especially when so many are needed."

Putting a call-out to the local community on social media for donations, Ms Tasker said the response was significant, estimating the initiative to have raised more than $20,000 in school supplies.

The Angels team put more than 260 backpacks together to assist families doing it tough, 75 of which were donated by Stockland Shopping Centre and 50 came from The Place Hairdressing.

Strout Homes, CH Fabrications and plenty of residents also jumped on board to donate money and supplies to the worthy cause.

With the intention of making the experience enjoyable and removing the stigma behind asking for help, Ms Tasker said there was also popcorn and bubble machines to light up the faces of children.

"My daughter said growing up it was always so exciting to go get your school books, so we always put a lot of thought into these initiatives," she said.

"We want kids to look back on these memories and think while mum and dad may have been struggling, getting some help was not a horrible experience and there is no shame in asking for it."

With plenty of donations received in the lead-up to Christmas and start of the school year, Ms Tasker said any food-related contributions were always welcome.

"Our two biggest initiatives includes the school lunch program and pre-emergency food hampers which we make up for people every day, to help get them through until their next pay," she said.

"If anyone has the means to pick up a few extra food items during their grocery shop that they can donate to us, it will really help us.

"We are not government-funded, so we rely solely on food and monetary donations and Stroud Homes has kindly offered to put $1000 per month towards the hampers for the entire year."

Filled with stationery and supplies, the backpacks were donated to assist struggling families with back-to-school costs.

In 2020, Angels Community Group made up a total of 1810 food hampers, assisting almost 3000 adults and 2000 children.

Over the first three weeks of this year, 197 hampers have been donated to locals doing it tough.

While the school lunch program sees about 150 lunches dispersed to nine local schools each week for children without food.

For more information about Angels Community Group or to find out how you can assist, click here.