Not-for-profit change a challenge for cafe

COMMUNITY HELP: Owners of Take the Plunge Cafe Justine Halpin and Beth Boorer with their right-hand man Al Boorer.

IT'S the community cafe that prides itself on giving back, and now Take the Plunge needs Bundaberg's help.

Owners Beth Boorer and Justine Halpin have created what they call a "safe haven” for members of the community to have a cuppa, take some time out or indulge in some great activities and classes at their cafe on Electra St.

Now, the duo wants to take their vision one step further by offering many more programs and courses.

To do that, they need to become not-for-profit.

"At the moment we are working towards a vision of connecting the community but in order to move forward with that, we need to be able to access things like funding grants,” Mrs Boorer said.

"At the moment, everything we do is run through our own finances or through people who offer their time out of the goodness of their hearts.”

The legal fees in becoming a not-for-profit organisation cost more than $7000.

With such a massive amount of money needed, Mrs Boorer and Mrs Halpin have set up a GoFundMe page and are asking for community support.

"The whole point with getting the word out there is to get support from those who we have supported,” Mrs Boorer said.

"We are asking everyone who supports us by coming in to maybe just support us that little bit more through the GoFundMe page.”

"There has been a lot of research and thought to get to this point so now we just need the help,” Mrs Halpin said.

The duo has already provided the community with photography, sign language, art and many more classes from their Electra St hub but said their vision included much more.

"We want to move into more formal training as well,” Mrs Boorer said.

"For example, we have one lady who wants to run a fitness course from the cafe.

"We also want to be able to offer people opportunities in employment and volunteering and expand outwards into the community by running pop-up cafes for people with a disability to work in.”

The pair said making people feel valued was a passion they wanted to pursue.

"Our original vision was to create a space where everyone who comes into the shop feels valuable and accepted and like a regular person no matter what is going on,” Mrs Boorer said.

"We want to create extraordinary opportunities for people to connect in ordinary ways.”

If you would like to donate at www.gofundme.com/take-the-plunge-community-expansion