Man charged after dealer attempts to give his son drugs

A BUNDABERG Magistrate has reprimanded a father-of-four after he used a vehicle as a weapon to "send a message" to a drug dealer.

Travis Noel Jacobi faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday for five charges, all of which related to a dangerous driving and wilful damage matter on February 22.

The incident occurred at Baffle Creek Caravan Park when Jacobi who has sole custody of his four children, discovered a dealer on the premises had attempted offering drugs to his teenage son.

While two of his sons aged 12 and 16 were in the car, Jacobi then deliberately drove into a dwelling at the back of Baffle Creek Caravan Park and collided with the upright posts that support the outdoor awning, causing the pole to snap.

This caused the whole lattice wall to expose the entire contents of the kitchen up against the rear wall of the complainant's house.

Jacobi then reversed several metres into the complainant's utility shed, causing further damage, before driving off.

The court heard Jacobi was under a lot of stress at the time of the incident, due to the recent breakdown of his relationship and his ongoing unemployment.

Since the incident, Jacobi was referred to and stayed at a mental health facility, is now seeing a psychologist and is now being medicated for diagnosed condition of Schizophrenia.

The court heard Jacobi's actions were not driven by delusional beliefs and he was aware that his behaviour was wrong, but he acted on impulse and emotion.

Jacobi pleaded guilty to the charges including one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit and obstruct police, as well as two counts of wilful damage.

IN COURT: Travis Noel Jacobi.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while he had considered Jacobi's challenges with mental health, he used a vehicle as a weapon to cause damage and it would be a different story if there were allegations that he actively tried to physically hurt someone.

He said dangerous operation of a vehicle is a very serious offence but he had also taken Jacobi's criminal and traffic history into account, with no offences committed in the last eight years.

"You deliberately caused damage using your vehicle as a weapon and thankfully for you sir, there were no persons in the way and no allegations of you trying to actually physically harm someone," Mr Moloney said.

"You were trying to send a message it seems to the person who you were told was trying to offer your son drugs (but) it isn't exactly father of year stuff sir, having your children in the car at the time while you do that."

Jacobi was ordered to serve 15 months probation, attend counselling and other programs as directed by his supervisor and submit to medical, psychiatric and psychological testing and treatment during this time.

He was ordered to pay $1120 in restitution and disqualified from holding a drivers licence for a total of nine months.

Convictions for all five charges were also recorded.