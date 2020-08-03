Menu
QUICK FIX: Moore Park Beach mechanic Jason Wyllie has proven not heroes fly, after repairing the safety lights of the Giant Kookaburra.
Not all heroes fly … sometimes they help give others wings

Rhylea Millar
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD deeds don't go unnoticed and the day was saved all thanks to a local mechanic.

After the Giant Kookaburra encountered a small issue with its safety lights, Wyllies Automotive Services owner and mechanic Jason Wyllie stepped up to assist.

 

Repairing the safety lights on the kookaburra, meant the team could continue touring Queensland while remaining safe.

"(I) was happy to help bring such an important message to others," Mr Wyllie said.

"It was important for my kids to see how a little help can go along way in especially in the current climate."

Designed by Brisbane artist Dr Favardin Daliri, it took four months to build the 4.5m tall sculpture with the purpose of bringing joy and laughter to others after experiencing challenges related to COVID-19.

 

Jayden, Clarinda, Alyssa and Cole Wyllie with the Giant Kookaburra.
Complimenting the Moore Park Beach mechanic on his great and friendly service, Dr Daliri, shared the video on the official Facebook page of the Giant Kookaburra.

"Jason has been kind enough this Saturday morning helping out with the Giant Kookaburra's lighting and now the Giant Kookaburra has all of it's safety lighting," Dr Daliri said.

"(He) is a great Aussie and true gentleman who can be trusted with your car (and) this is why I love small communities … you get decent people like Jason."

Next stop for the Giant Kookaburra is Gladstone.

 

