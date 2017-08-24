'Not a good look,' says Bundy drug driver

A DISQUALIFIED Bundy driver who defied the court and drove while having drugs in his system says he knows what he did is "not a good look” but he was now off pot.

Kain William Evans told Bundaberg Magistrates Court he had come a long way staying off drugs.

Evans, 23, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed in Warwick on May 22 when disqualified by a court order and drug driving.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police caught Evans driving a silver Holden Commodore in Warwick at 2pm despite his licence being disqualified.

At the time he had been disqualified on April 24 for four months for a prior offence of drug driving.

"He was aggressive toward police and unco-operative,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

Evans returned a positive result for marijuana when drug tested in Warwick. He was then taken to Warwick Hospital for further testing.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said Evans had a serious criminal history and drove in defiance of court orders.

"I know it's not a good look. I've come off pot since then,” Evans said.

Evans was fined $750, sentenced to 12 months supervised probation and disqualified for 27 months.