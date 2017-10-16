Not a bad word to say from CMCA rally

FANTASTIC EVENT: John and Lynn Brunott at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg.

FANTASTIC EVENT: John and Lynn Brunott at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN121017CMC11

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE wet weather didn't dampen the love from the members of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA) rally as they packed up after a nine day stay in the region.

CMCA chairman Garry Lee told the NewsMail there "was no bad feedback” from members who stayed and played in the Rum City.

The rally saw the town flooded with about 800 vehicles and 1500 people, many who have vowed to return after a welcoming stay.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the 32nd annual rally was a fantastic event for the entire region and one that resonated with everyone from Childers to Gin Gin.

"While the weather may not have delivered clear skies everyone from the CMCA family has nothing but praise for the warmth of the welcome they received,” he said.

"I think this rally has provided the residents of our region with a glimpse of the future.”

Mr Dempsey said more seminars, conferences and events of this nature were certainly on the horizon given the infrastructure Bundaberg Regional Council was putting in place.

"The benefits of the rally will live on into the future,” he said.

"CMCA have 70000 members and every one of them is now aware of the Bundaberg region.”

Mr Dempsey thanked Bundaberg residents for the hand of friendship they extended to the guests.

"As I said at commencement of the rally we have around 2000 people arriving as visitors but leaving as friends,” he said.

Mr Lee said a number of members would be sticking around the region for the next few days before heading home.

"People really like the area,” Mr Lee said.

"Bundaberg is becoming a destination not to pass and people will definitely be stopping on their travels from now on.”