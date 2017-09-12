Norville Pool is looking like a million dollars

TAKE A DIP: Norville Pool opened for the new season this week showcasing a new million-dollar look.

NORVILLE Pool has reopened to the public after a stunning $1 million refurbishment just as the weather warms up and swimmers gear up for a new season.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation spokesman David Batt said both the 50m and 100m pools underwent significant refurbishment with the surface tiles removed and replaced with a more durable surface material.

Additionally, the pool sides were streamlined with the installation of wet-deck sides to minimise side waves and facilitate ease of access into and out of the pools.

Cr Batt said the pool, through the installation of a new hoist system, would now cater to users of all abilities.

"New dive blocks for the main pool, similar to those used at the recent Australian championships, as well as a new timing system with timing splits available at both ends of the pool and an electronic timing scoreboard are yet to be finalised with the contractor awaiting delivery of the imported components,” Cr Batt said.

Cr Batt said the pool had been identified by the council for funding under the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

"It is rather appropriate that the State Government is meeting in Bundaberg this week as the Norville Pool was the location for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, to make announcements relating to the $10.71 million the state granted to Bundaberg under the Works For Queensland initiative,” he said.

"The $1.027 million allocated under the program certainly has been well invested in the Norville Pool facility with the funds allowing for the modernisation of both the 50m and 25m pools.

"The works were essential to ensure the pools meet an appropriate standard for competition level swimming as well as the day-to-day needs of regular centre users.”

Cr Batt acknowledged the work by John McMahon and the team from Pool Link for what highly professional approach to the work and the superb results.

He said the work made the complex suitably configured to host regional swimming carnivals.