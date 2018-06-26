Norville encourages students to embrace challenges

SAFE AND SUPPORTIVE: Norville State School offers an innovative and engaging cirriculum, as well as a vast array of extra-cirricular activities.

AT NORVILLE State School, we know every child is unique.

It is our responsibility to recognise and nurture the potential of every student in a safe and supportive environment.

Our students learn to embrace challenges, to challenge traditional thinking and become active citizens in a rapidly changing society.

Norville State School's ongoing success reflects the strong support of parents and the sustained commitment of a dedicated staff.

Norville State School has an impressive and enviable reputation for combining inventive teaching methods with a compassionate approach and as a leader in classroom technology implementation to provide students with a great start to learning.

Every staff member is committed to high quality educational and social outcomes for our students and takes the responsibility to ensure our students are afforded every opportunity to succeed.

Norville State School offers an innovative and engaging curriculum to meet the needs of each student. This is achieved through an uncluttered curriculum designed to accommodate the learning rates and styles of students and embrace the need for flexible approaches to learning.

The staff's commitment and professionalism is highlighted by the vast array of extra-curricular activities offered before and after school.

These are: Norville Voices & Junior Choir, Signing Choir, Chess, Dancing, Quills (Creative Writing), Taiko (Japanese Drumming), Thinkers Club, Skipping, Netball, Student Council, Coders Club (Computer Programming), Robotics, Instrumental Music (Strings & Brass), Rugby League and AFL.

We place high expectations on student conduct and the development of social responsibility.

Providing students with support and direction to develop their social competence and self-confidence and achieve to their full potential.

Education is an enterprise between parent and school, and is best fostered by mutual communication through keeping in touch with your child's teachers and showing your child you are involved in all that is happening at school.

It is the clear intention of the school's leadership team to continue to lead the Norville State School community in providing a school environment for our young people where learning and individuals are valued.