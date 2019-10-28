Norths strengthen spot in finals race with Maryborough win

CRICKET: Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld was pleased to come up with a substantial knock after a long time.

But winning their second match in a row for the team was more important to him.

Sommerfeld delivered a captain’s knock to help Norths to their second straight win with a 139-run win over Maryborough in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup competition at Salter Oval.

Batting first, Sommerfeld opened and made 80 as Norths posted 8/261 in 45 overs.

He was well-supported by Louis Myers-Macdonnell (58) and Shaun Rose (36).

The side then bowled out Maryborough for 122

For Sommerfeld, it was his first half century in the top competition in Bundaberg, since 2017, and his highest score since November 2015.

“It’s always something you want to do, get a score, but I haven’t been able to do it,” he said.

“I was just out there and sort of seeing the ball well and just keeping the scoreboard ticking as wickets fell around me.

“It’s probably one of the worst strike rates I’ve had.”

Sommerfeld combined with Meyers-Macdonnell for a 102-run stand, which won the side the game.

“He batted well and showed his talent,” he said.

“It was a shame the way he got out.”

Norths dominated with bat first and then the ball as Nathan Van Eekeren continued his good form with three wickets, to now have 13 in the competition.

Sommerfeld said there was still room for improvement, despite winning the past two matches.

“Our fielding, we missed a couple of catches,” he said.

“Our middle order still has a bit of work to do as well as we lost wickets at crucial times.”

Norths will play Brothers this week at Salter Oval with Maryborough to host Past Highs at Newtown Oval.