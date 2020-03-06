Norths out to cause upset

CRICKET: The last time The Waves lost in finals in cricket their opponents today lifted the trophy.

Norths will face The Waves in the Division 1 premiership in the two day competition, looking for a spot in the decider next week.

The side will be looking to stop the juggernaut that is The Waves at the moment in Bundaberg cricket.

The Waves have won the past five titles in all formats, including two NewsMail Cups, an Intra City Cup, a T20 title and last year’s Division 1 premiership.

But Norths know all runs can end.

“We’ve just to go out and get one more run,” captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

“We’ve got our plans in place to deal with The Waves.

“We’ve been unlucky with half chances so hopefully they go our way.”

Sommerfeld said the side would rely on Brendan Handley and Nathan Van Eekeren, with bat and ball respectively, to trouble The Waves like they have been doing this season.

But it would involve a team effort to win.

“Everyone knows their role,” Sommerfeld said.

“If we get everyone doing their job and a bit of luck going our way, who knows what can happen.

“We almost knocked them off last time in the semis.”

The Waves captain Luke Owen knows Norths will provide a solid test to the defence of their title.

“Norths have a quality side, they’ve also not had their best side,” he said.

“They may not have got the results over six weeks but they are dangerous on their day.”

Owen has a headache with not just Norths but his own team.

The side will be forced to switch three players on Sunday with Brendan Grills, Kynan Hard and Caleb Szegfu unavailable due to Wide Bay school sports titles.

But Owen is confident the side can still get the job done.

“Our squad is more suited to two-day cricket,” he said.

“We’ve made sure we come out with the right attitude.

“And we’re bringing a fair bit of form into it.”

This includes Tim McIntosh who has scored more than 100 runs, more than any other player in the competition.

There is a forecast for rain today and tomorrow but Owen said the side would play as normal, hoping to get the win done in the right way by beating Norths on merit.

“We don’t want the weather to interfere,” he said.

“But it’s all about making sure we manage the game if it does.”

The contest starts at 11am today and continues at 9am tomorrow.