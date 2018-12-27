Norths new style leads to Cup success

NEW: Norths player Shaun Rose was one of the players that helped guide the team to the division 2 NewsMail Cup.

NEW: Norths player Shaun Rose was one of the players that helped guide the team to the division 2 NewsMail Cup. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: It might be unconventional but the way Norths play is leading to division 2 titles.

The side claimed it second title in three years in the NewsMail Cup after a 36 run victory over last year's winners, Isis.

But it the way they play is interesting.

Norths take the game on literally, attacking every ball that is delivered by the opposition.

Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. It worked on Sunday after Isis sent them into bat. Norths started slow, losing 2/15, before Richard Sharman (39) and Shaun Rose (17) put on a partnership.

Michael Sven Olesen then made 42 and top scored to guide the team to 195 after being bowled out in the 39th over.

Isis in reply struggled from the outset, losing 3/6, before building small partnerships to try to get to the total.

But the side fell 36 runs short.

"Was a good win for the lads,” Rose said.

"Our guys bowled really well with line and length.”

The bowling was the difference in the end with Isis conceding 46 wides compared to just 15 from Norths.

Rose said the batting style also helped and put pressure on the opposition even though it does put them in some trouble sometimes.

"We have players that naturally score quickly, so we encourage them to do it,” he said.

"For us we hope it gets us off to a rapid start and it gives us a platform.” Rose said the club aims to win the division 2 premiership now to compliment its win in the cup.