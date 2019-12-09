Norths happy to be in one final but miss out on the other

Norths’ Nathan Van Eekeren will be back for the club during next week finals.

CRICKET: Not everything went Norths’ way on Saturday at Salter Oval.

But the old saying of one being better than none rings true.

Norths are into their first finals campaign since the 2017/18 season after their match against Brothers produced no result.

Brothers, chasing 151, were 1/62 after 14 overs before thunder and lightning stopped play.

“There were a few big bangs,” Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

“But the umpires knew what they were doing and we went off at the right time.”

The result put the side into the Rum City Foods Intra Cup finals, with the side claiming third place on the ladder.

But the no result cost the side any chance of making the NewsMail Cup final.

The side wasn’t able to recover the points needed to overtake The Waves in second.

Brothers will now play The Waves in the decider on December 22.

“It’s a bit disappointing not to make it,” Sommerfeld said.

“But we’ve now got the chance to play next week.”

Sommerfeld was also content with how the side was playing before the weather intervened.

“The boys went well, we lost quick early wicket before a couple of the players got a few runs,” he said.

“We had a defendable total.

“If we got a couple more wickets, if we continued, who knows what would have happened.”

The side also played without Nathan van Eekeren, Louis Myers McDonnell and Brendan Handley.

All three are expected to return this week.

“We should be close to full strength with all three returning,” Sommerfeld said.

“The only person out at the moment is Chris Napper.”

Sommerfeld said it was good for the team to recover in the top division after missing out on all finals in all competitions last year.

“It’s good to be back,” he said.

“We play to play finals cricket.

“At the start of the season, with the team we have, we expected to be here.”

Now the side is hoping to not just make up the numbers, but actually win the competition.

The side will have to defeat The Waves this week, which is what Norths haven’t done this season so far.

“We’ll back ourselves to win,” Sommerfeld said.

“We know that if we can get our strongest team and everyone playing their role, we can beat almost anyone.”

Norths will face The Waves at 11am at Salter Oval with the winner of the contest to face either Brothers or Hervey Bay in the decider on Saturday, December 21.