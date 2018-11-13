Norths break drought with victory over The Waves

Norths batsman Ashley Williams rebounded after a dismissal last week to make 43 this week.

Norths batsman Ashley Williams rebounded after a dismissal last week to make 43 this week. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: There was plenty of relief for Norths on Saturday as the side ended it winless start to the one day season.

The defending premiers claimed their first Bundaberg Cricket Association Division 1 win this season with a five wicket win over The Waves at Salter Oval.

North defeated the unbeaten side in the competition who were without at least half of their squad with representative cricket commitments.

But The Waves still put up a spectacular fight, making 173 from their 40 overs with Brendan Prossliner getting 53 and Greg Michael scoring 45.

Norths in reply made the runs in 35 overs with four players scoring more than 30 runs including captain Andrew McKay.

"It was nice to see a few guys bat with purpose and put good scores on the board,” he said.

"We've been training on it for almost six weeks so it was good reward for hard work.”

McKay said while the win was against a side not at full strength, plenty of positives could be taken from the win.

He also praised The Waves for fielding a squad that had the top six batsmen from last week unavailable.

"Those that replaced the rep sides certainly stepped up and made a good score with 173,” he said.

"They really tested us.

"The win for us was a confidence booster so lets hope we can keep that going.”

Norths remain at the bottom of the ladder but are just one point behind Past Highs Combined Country in third who lost in the final over of their contest to Brothers in the other match.

PHCC, batting first, made 167 with Gavin Scott making 68 and Greg Brady making 27.

Brothers lost early wickets to fall to 3/38 before an 86 run stand between Luke Solano (49) and Josh McInnes (39) steadied the ship before another collapse.

The Brethren then got the runs, nine wickets down, with number 11 Angus McDonald hitting the winning runs. The competition resumes Saturday.