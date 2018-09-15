Menu
Norths' Andrew McKay is the team's new captain.
Norths aim for trifecta of titles

Shane Jones
15th Sep 2018 10:10 AM
CRICKET: They might have lost two of their best players but that doesn't worry Norths heading into a new season.

The reigning back-to-back T20 champions will start the season today against Brothers at 11.30am at Kendalls Flat before taking on The Waves at 2.45pm.

But they do so without two of their best from last year, Matt Frost and Todd McNamee.

Frost led the competition in runs last year with McNamee having the best bowling average. Norths captain Andrew McKay said while the players would be a loss he's confident the youth can take control.

"A few will take a leading role,” he said.

"We hope their enthusiasm will lead to some good results.

"We've also got some old heads that will be around and help with game management.”

McKay is one of them and takes over as captain from Todd Sommerfeld who will still play but take less of a role in leading.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of leading and playing today with the aim to have fun as well as getting the team organised for the season.

