Northern Territory to reopen borders on July 17

The Northern Territory will reopen its borders from next month, giving the rest of Australia four weeks notice to book a holiday.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the NT was "the safest place in Australia, without question" but that it was time to reopen to the rest of the country and revive its tourism industry.

"I met again with the Chief Health Officer and he has provided me with the final advice that 10 days after the mass gatherings, community transmission down south is now tracking at an acceptable risk level," Mr Gunner said.

"This was the final piece of the puzzle."

From 12.01am on July 17, Australians from the remaining states and territories will no longer be required to quarantine for two weeks.

"That gives the rest of Australia four weeks notice and it gives Territorians four more weeks to get ready," Mr Gunner said.

"Let me explain why that time is important. Yes, it gives businesses time to prepare and time for us to market the territory to visitors. But it also gives us time to lock in the gains that we have made and be absolutely certain that we are not putting our progress at risk. There has only been three days since we took the first step in relaxing our quarantine arrangements."