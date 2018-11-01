Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
News

NT to make it illegal to boil mud crabs alive

by LAUREN ROBERTS
1st Nov 2018 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT will soon be illegal for Territory fisherman to boil mud crabs alive, if proposed animal protection laws make it through the next stage.

NT Parliament voted to adopt its new Animal Protection Bill on Tuesday night and agreed the ethical way to kill mud crabs was to freeze them or kill them quickly, not boil them alive. Amateur Fisherman's Association of the NT president Warren de With supports the Bill, saying most Territory fishos are already doing the right thing.

"This Bill reiterates a lot of people's thinking," he said.

"In fact, 99.9 per cent of the people that I see are doing the right thing. If they go crabbing, they tie them up, but them in their Esky, and (the crabs) get cold and fall asleep."

The Gunner Government gave AFANT a $9500 grant to develop a code of practice which is expected to be released mid-2019.

Once finalised and adopted, fishing in accordance with the code will be a defence under the new animal legislation.

"I can imagine that we'll be suggesting to people to put them on ice or dispatch them with a spike, I wouldn't recommend people boil them," Mr de With said.

Primary Industry and Resources Minister Ken Vowles said the code would guide NT recreational fishos on the "appropriate ways" to handle their catch - including crabs.

Marlow Lagoon's Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a mud crab live before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police.

"How will they catch someone, by going into their kitchen?" she said.

 

.

animal protection boiled alive illegal mud crabs nt nt parliament

Top Stories

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    News "MUM will be an angel soon.” These are the words 32-year-old Sally Weller tells daughter, Laylah, 4, as she knows her fight is nearly over.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    premium_icon Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    News Bundy numbers fall as police make inroads

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners