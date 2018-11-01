NT to make it illegal to boil mud crabs alive

Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi

IT will soon be illegal for Territory fisherman to boil mud crabs alive, if proposed animal protection laws make it through the next stage.

NT Parliament voted to adopt its new Animal Protection Bill on Tuesday night and agreed the ethical way to kill mud crabs was to freeze them or kill them quickly, not boil them alive. Amateur Fisherman's Association of the NT president Warren de With supports the Bill, saying most Territory fishos are already doing the right thing.

"This Bill reiterates a lot of people's thinking," he said.

"In fact, 99.9 per cent of the people that I see are doing the right thing. If they go crabbing, they tie them up, but them in their Esky, and (the crabs) get cold and fall asleep."

The Gunner Government gave AFANT a $9500 grant to develop a code of practice which is expected to be released mid-2019.

Once finalised and adopted, fishing in accordance with the code will be a defence under the new animal legislation.

"I can imagine that we'll be suggesting to people to put them on ice or dispatch them with a spike, I wouldn't recommend people boil them," Mr de With said.

Primary Industry and Resources Minister Ken Vowles said the code would guide NT recreational fishos on the "appropriate ways" to handle their catch - including crabs.

Marlow Lagoon's Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a mud crab live before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police.

"How will they catch someone, by going into their kitchen?" she said.

