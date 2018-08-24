Man sends nudes to girlfriend’s teenage daughter

A former Charters Towers resident sent several nude photos, including shots of his penis, to his partner’s 15-year-old daughter. Photo: FILE

A MAN has been busted sending nude photos of himself to his partner's 15-year-old daughter.

The former Charters Towers resident, who now lives on the Gold Coast, also committed sexual offences against the girl and her brother when they were aged between five and 10.

Facing Townsville District Court, the man pleaded guilty to grabbing the girl's bottom and thighs, squeezing her breasts, and rubbing himself against her brother's back in three separate incidents on unspecified dates.

The court was told the girl remembered the night he grabbed her thigh and bottom was Christmas Eve and that the incident occurred while her brother was asleep in bed beside her.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the man tried to hide beside the bed when the girl began crying and eventually told her to go back to sleep.

On November 27, 2016, the man began sending inappropriate text messages to the then 15-year-old female victim.

She handed the phone to her mother after he had sent photos of his torso and bottom.

He sent several other photos, including shots of his penis, and requested the girl respond with images of herself.

The court heard the man claimed to have mistakenly sent the messages to the girl instead of her mother, but Judge John Coker dismissed that, noting messages referred to the girl by name.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client had remarried and was living a happy life, claiming a volatile relationship and drinking problem led to the offending.

Judge Coker said there was no acceptable excuse to offend sexually against a child.

"I note alcohol took a significant role in relation to the offending and you have taken steps to address that," he said.

"I accept that it may have been entirely out of character for you. However, the behaviour against the children was inexcusable … the consequences for your two stepchildren and former partner have been tragic."

In court on Friday, the man pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of misuse of a carriage service.

Judge Coker took into account a lack of criminal history when sentencing the man to 12 months imprisonment with the sentence to be suspended after four months for a period of two years.