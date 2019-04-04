Cowboys enforcer looks within for improvement

Coen Hess says the Cowboys need to lift their effort.

Coen Hess says the Cowboys need to lift their effort.

STAR backrower Coen Hess believes the onus is on himself and his Cowboys teammates to rebound after the club suffered a second consecutive loss at the weekend.

The Cowboys have leaked more than 70 points in the past two weeks and Hess blamed the poor defensive displays on player attitudes.

It is something the side has addressed in early training sessions this week as they aim to show a new-found resilience against Canberra Raiders tomorrow.

"I think we probably let ourselves down last week, our coaching staff and the fans as well," Hess said.

"(Our attitude) is what we spoke about in the review. We just looked at all the tries and how a lack of attitude (contributed). They didn't really break us down footy wise, it was more mentally."

Hess said the blowout 42-16 loss to the Sharks in front of their home crowd at 1300SMILES Stadium last weekend had taken its toll on the side.

But it was something the 22-year-old Mt Isa product knows his side can overcome.

"Everyone was really down at the start of the week, so I guess that is upon ourselves to not get into that type of feeling again," he said.

Coen Hess is hit hard by Sharks half Chad Townsend. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"We had a big taste of it last year and if that's not motivation, I don't know what is.

"That is the best thing about rugby league, there is always next week. We had a good run on Monday and (on Wednesday) we trained the house down."

The Queensland Origin backrower, who has become known for his heavy hits and barnstorming carries, has come under fire in the early rounds for a lack of urgency on the field.

It is criticism that has not been lost on Hess.

"I have probably been a bit slow," he said. "With the footy in hand, I am probably running a bit better than I was last year but it's just that effort-on-effort play.

"At the start of the year that is probably the hardest thing to do. The teams that are going well are really good in that regard.

"I think a few of us do (have something to prove). If we can be good in those effort plays in the heat up here it will go a long way.

"I think I just need to stay in the game for 80 minutes. I probably fade in and out of the game a bit. I don't need to put too much pressure on myself or do a miracle play, I just need to be consistent for the full 80 minutes."