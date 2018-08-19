Locked in! Roos dasher signs new deal

NORTH Melbourne winger/defender Luke McDonald has signed a new three-year deal to stay at Arden Street.

McDonald has played 94 games since joining the Kangaroos as a father/son selection in 2013.

He said he was "stoked" to sign on at the club where he father Donald played 155 games.

"(I'm) stoked to be here the next three years and hopefully longer, absolutely love the club, as everyone probably knows, you know I've gone for the club ever since birth so (it is) awesome to wrap up another three years," McDonald said.

The 23-year-old has had an up-and-down season.

He was suspended from a JLT Community Series game for drinking on the club's community camp.

But since then, he has gone on to play 20 games, averaging 18.7 disposals, 4.5 marks and 3.6 inside-50s per game.

North Melbourne's Luke McDonald. Pic: Michael Klein

"To be honest, personally, [I'm] pretty disappointed with how I've been going," McDonald told North Media.

"I probably haven't improved the way that I would have liked, but that's footy, you have your ups and downs."

McDonald finished third in the AFL Rising Star award in 2014, and was also named in the AFLPA's 22 under 22 team that year.

He has spent much of his career playing off half-back, but this season, he has spent time on the wing, down back and through the midfield this season.

He said he hoped to kick on from this season with a strong pre-season.

"I don't really have any excuses," McDonald said.

"Over the pre-season I'm just going to work my arse off and get in the best nick I can possibly be in, but I have played in a lot of different roles this year.

"I've played a bit in the backline, on the wing, even a few run-with roles in the midfield, so it's been sort of good being able to play everywhere but would be nice to settle down but I suppose that's one of my strengths; being able to play wherever and I'm always happy to play wherever the team needs me.

"Without a doubt it's been awesome for my education to learn every role and know that I can play any position on the ground."

