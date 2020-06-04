North Burnett to share in 8000 jobs boost

COVID WORKS: The North Burnett is set to receive $1.4 million in COVID funding from the State Government. Picture: Sue Harris

COVID WORKS: The North Burnett is set to receive $1.4 million in COVID funding from the State Government. Picture: Sue Harris

THE North Burnett and its surrounding shires will benefit from new jobs and assets by sharing in $14.33 million in government funding.

The State Government’s $200 million COVID Works program will assist in upgrading bikeways and footpaths, to sport and recreation facilities following the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Burnett has been given $1.4 million, with neighbouring councils such as the South Burnett, Banana, Cherbourg, and Bundaberg also receiving millions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would have an enormous impact on the regions and the State, with up to 8000 jobs being supported or created across Queensland.

“The allocation of $14.33 million to councils across the Bundaberg and Burnett regions will see projects delivered that will have long-term economic benefits and increase liveability in these communities,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“COVID Works for Queensland funding will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said that in the past three years, the Works for Queensland program had been incredibly successful throughout regional Queensland, delivering more than 19,000 jobs.

“Now every council, including those in southeast Queensland, will be given a boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“We have never had to deal with anything like the repercussions from this pandemic, which is why the Queensland Government has put together the $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs, of which COVID Works for Queensland is an integral part for our councils and their communities.”

Bundaberg and Burnett councils will receive COVID Works for Queensland funding of:

Bundaberg Regional Council – $7.1 million

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council – $1.13 million

South Burnett Regional Council – $3.31 million

Banana Shire Council – $1.39 million

North Burnett Regional Council – $1.4 million