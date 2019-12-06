North Burnett school and nurse among excellence winners

HEALTH professionals and organisations in the North Burnett have been rewarded for their commitment and care to their local patients.

The achievements of health staff and volunteers across Wide Bay were recognised on December 4 at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s second annual Excellence Awards.

Held at The Waves sports club in Bundaberg, the awards focused on how the actions of staff and volunteers are leading to improvements in hospital care.

Registered nurse Alison McWhir from the Mundubbera Multipurpose Health Service came away with the Early Achiever Award for showing promising signs of being a future health leader.

Mundubbera State School was then recognised with the Volunteer Award, for its hospital volunteering program.

Following her graduation from Griffith University in Brisbane, Ms McWhir began her postgraduate position at the Mundubbera hospital, and hasn’t looked back.

“I’ve always been passionate about rural nursing and I’m very appreciative of the graduate position and being able to come out here,” Ms McWhir said.

“A big thanks to the Gayndah and Mundubbera communities for welcoming me, for trusting me at their most vulnerable times and with their most valuable possessions, their health and their life.

“I’d also like to thank the hospital staff and Jan-Adele Hotz for encouraging me and guiding me through this year, they’ve definitely made it easier for me.”

Jan-Adele Hotz and Alison McWhir at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's Excellence Awards. Picture: Joanne Hawken.

Board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said seven awards in total were presented at the dinner, with other categories including Leadership, Teamwork and Collaboration, Innovation and Unsung Heroes.

“These awards are an important way to recognise our staff and volunteers, who all contribute in various ways to providing the best possible care and delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

“As an organisation, we can’t achieve anything without our staff, so [Wednesday] was a great opportunity for us not only to congratulate our finalists and winners on their efforts, but also to say thank you for doing a really important job that helps to improve the lives of our community.”

WBHHS acting chief executive Debbie Carroll said the annual awards were an excellent reminder for staff and volunteers that what they did each and every day all added up to outstanding care for patients.

“Our awards recognise the efforts of individuals and teams, both clinical and non-clinical, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to achieve tangible outcomes for our patients,” Ms Carroll said.

“It’s also fantastic to have a single awards ceremony for the entire region, because it enables staff from across Wide Bay to see what’s being achieved by other WBHHS teams and individuals, and to be encouraged and inspired by their colleagues.”

Honourable mentions go to team leader Lisa Baker in Rural Allied and Community Health in Gayndah, for her being a finalist in the Leadership Award category.

Acting director of nursing at Monto Hospital Sue-Ellen Fitzpatrick should also be congratulated, for her placing as finalist in the Early Achiever Award.

Mundubbera State School has been contacted for comment.