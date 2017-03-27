North Burnett residents urged to 'Be Prepared'

AFTER Cyclone Debbie crosses the coast it will track inland and cause possible heavy rain and flooding.

North Burnett Regional Council Local Disaster Management Committee is working with District and State Disaster Management Committees to keep a watching brief for the area from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Our thoughts are currently with our Northern neighbours and we wish them well through the next 24 - 48 hours,” North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers said.

"After Cyclone Debbie crosses the coast we will have a better indication of how she will track inland and therefore be able to issue further advice to the public.

Cr Chambers said in the meantime, residents should use the next couple of days to prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding.

"It's much better to be prepared than not to be,” she said.

"We are in constant contact with both our State and Regional Disaster co-ordinators and together we hope for some lovely falls on the North Burnett, where it is needed however, rest assured, we are also prepared for any other situation which may arise.”

For storm and flood related assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.