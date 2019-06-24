North Burnett Mayor not fazed by WIN Wide Bay's demise

ADVOCATE: A still of Mayor Rachel Chambers' YouTube video, 'Advocating for the North Burnett.'

ADVOCATE: A still of Mayor Rachel Chambers' YouTube video, 'Advocating for the North Burnett.' Contributed

THE mayor of Fraser Coast Regional Council, George Seymour, has said the closure of WIN Network's Wide Bay newsroom is a "very sad day for our community”, but not all mayors feel the same way.

"Unfortunately, I haven't been able to share my fellow mayor's immediate disappointment with this as we have had years and years to come to terms with a lack of TV journalism coverage in our region,” Mayor Rachel Chambers wrote on Facebook.

"Currently, if we want to broadcast to TV, we have to film it ourselves, edit it ourselves and then send it to the station for them to 'perhaps' use it.

"Very time consuming for our staff as it's not their day job.

"No wonder I use Facebook so much.”

Cr Seymour, meanwhile, mourned the loss of media diversity.

"The decline of the business model which has traditionally supported strong independent journalism needs to be urgently addressed for the sake of civic society, democracy and community cohesion,” he posted on Facebook.