North Burnett libraries launch new interactive touchscreens

​The panels can be found now in each of the libraries across the region in the towns of Biggenden, Eidsvold, Gayndah, Monto, Mundubbera and Mt Perry. Photo: Kristen Camp

​The panels can be found now in each of the libraries across the region in the towns of Biggenden, Eidsvold, Gayndah, Monto, Mundubbera and Mt Perry. Photo: Kristen Camp

THE six new interactive panels are now available for use in council libraries across the North Burnett region, allowing community members to learn, explore and improve their digital capabilities.

After being awarded a Strategic Priorities grant of $30,000 from the State Library of Queensland, the North Burnett Regional Council decided to purchase the screens to modernise the libraries and provide interactive activities.

The panels will be used to create an enriching educational experience for citizens of all ages, particularly teaching children new skills and elderly people how to use technology.

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers said the council is excited to bring new technology to the region's libraries in the form of interactive touchscreen panels.

"These panels will be used to improve our libraries' capacity to function as a modern 21st century hub," Cr Chambers said.

"Without funding programs like the Strategic Priorities Grant, our region wouldn't be unable to fund such equipment.

"We are so grateful for this support."

Some of the initial programs the libraries will be running through the screens are 'First 5 Forever', 'Tech Savvy Seniors' and school holidays programs.

They will also be available to members of the general public to use during the library's opening hours to explore a variety of educational games, virtual musical instruments, the online library, internet browsing and YouTube access.