North Burnett drug raids net results

DRUGS: Police seized drugs and other paraphernalia during co-ordinated raids.

EIGHT North Burnett residents will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 23 after a series of police raids were conducted in the Gayndah and Mundubbera areas.

Gayndah Police Sergeant Josh Ryan said the coordinated raids were a result of extensive of intelligence gathering.

"Over the last 12 months we've seen a significant increase in drug related driving offences," Srgt. Ryan said.

"Due to the cultivation of intelligence from members of the community and using specialised police, such as those from Brisbane and our detectives, we've reviewed all our intelligence holdings on hand.

"Which lead to us executing approximately 14 search warrants in the Gayndah and Mundubbera areas."

Six of the eight people charged are from Gayndah with alleged offences ranging from possession of dangerous drugs and utensils to failing to dispose of a syringe.

Two of the eight charged are from Mundubbera and also face similar drug related offences.

Raids were conducted on a range of properties.

"Including both residential properties and a number of rural and farming properties," Srgt Ryan said.

"Targeting not just the users of drugs but also those that are alleged to cultivate and subsequently distribute drugs within the community and wider area.

Srgt. Ryan wishes to thank the community for their support.

"And for providing intelligence, I ask the community to continue to provide that crucial information," Srgt. Ryan said.

"This information has been cultivated over 12 months and we are actively targeting persons involved in illegal activities.

"Due to the high number of drug driving offences and subsequent raids we will continue our commitment to target these persons."

The operation ran over three days.

"It required the systematic execution of search warrants at individual locations," Srgt. Ryan said.

More officers were also brought in to assist in the operation.

"The operation is targeting the cultivation, supply and possession of drugs within the Wester Area, so country town out here," Srgt. Ryan said.

"We utilised staff and detectives from Maryborough and the State Crime Command from Brisbane known as the Cannabis and Firearms Unit.

"Along with officers from the Stock and Rural Crime Unit and staff from Gayndah, Mundubbera and Biggenden."