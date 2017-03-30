North Burnett disaster group sets up base in Gayndah

RAIN COMING: The Bureau of Meteorolgy's rain radar as at 11.30am today.Photo Bureau of Meteorolgy

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has also moved to stand-up level, after the Bureau of Meteorology increased its level of confidence on modelling for the Burnett River and predicted minor flood levels.

The North Burnett Local Disaster Management Coordination Centre based at Gayndah is now functioning and local sub-groups have been activated in all towns, and councillors, along with various emergency services and service representatives, are monitoring situations in each township.

The latest statement from the North Burnett Regional Council said significant rainfall was still occurring across the region causing flash flooding therefore residents are reminded to please stay of the roads.

Residents were advised if it's flooded, forget it and for flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies call 000 immediately.

Information on road closures can be found through the Department of Transport and Main Roads website www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/ or by calling 13 19 40. Information on North Burnett Regional

Council council controlled road closures can be found on the council's website at www.northburnett.qld.gov.au.

Residents are urged to take road closures seriously and not to attempt to cross flooded roads -even a small amount of water is enough to sweep a large vehicle off the road.

In a life-threatening emergency, which includes vehicles trapped in floodwater people are urged to call 000 immediately.

For further information please tune into your local ABC radio, log on to Council's website www.northburnett.qld.gov.au, phone 1300 696 272 or email admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.