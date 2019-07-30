Menu
Chris Ison
Council News

North Burnett Council issues Ross River virus warning

Alex Treacy
by
30th Jul 2019 1:46 PM
NORTH Burnett Regional Council has issued a Ross River virus warning hot on the heels of a warning about Dengue fever earlier in July.

Both illnesses are spread by mosquitoes, however Dengue fever is not endemic to Australia, unlike Ross River fever.

The council statement revealed an increase in Ross River virus cases in the North Burnett this year.

Symptoms include inflammation and painful joints and a raised, red rash, which can be accompanied by a fever.

The virus occurs widely throughout Australia and those infected will recover, although recovery time is prolonged in some cases.

"Prevention is important. The best prevention is to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes,” the council published on its website.

"Avoid being outside during times of heavy infestation of mosquitoes (such as) early evenings in the warmer months ...

"Use insect repellents and wear protective, light-coloured clothing ... (and) screen living and sleeping areas.”

Council also urged residents to check their homes and yards regularly for potential mosquito breeding areas, such as uncovered water containers.

