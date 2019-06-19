North Burnett Council cashes in on Works for Qld funding

READY TO WORK: Council has received a $1.63 million grant under the Works for Queensland program. Some of the money will be put toward expanding the North Burnett heavy vehicle road network.

READY TO WORK: Council has received a $1.63 million grant under the Works for Queensland program. Some of the money will be put toward expanding the North Burnett heavy vehicle road network. Neridah Armstrong

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has received a $1.63 million grant under the State Government Works for Queensland program.

The funding will go towards three projects.

First, the council will expand the North Burnett heavy vehicle road network by upgrading key non-conforming areas to heavy vehicle standards.

This will occur in the Mundubbera, Monto and Eidsvold regions.

Council will also use the grant money for upgrades to infrastructure in the region's recreation areas.

This will include upgrades to Lions and Beiers parks in Biggenden, works on the Maude St kerb and the installation of irrigation in Lions Park in Gayndah, shade for park areas in Monto, the completion of a new walkway in Mount Perry near the hospital, and new playground equipment in Mundubbera.

Finally, council will light up points of interest, such as the indigenous Wakka Wakka language welcome sign on the western side of Ban Ban Springs, the bush tucker walk at the RM Williams Australian Bush Learning Centre in Eidsvold, and the Old Rail Line Walkway in Mundubbera.

Solar lights would also be installed at the Mundubbera Apex Ski Area.

Mayor Rachel Chambers said Works for Queensland was a "fundamental" aspect of council delivering improvements to its communities.

"This grant money will allow council to improve on areas that not only expand the region's liveability for residents, but also boost tourism and our region's economy and provide local jobs," Cr Chambers said.

These projects are expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.