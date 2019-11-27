North Burnett cattle saleyards faced with decision

STILL ON WEDNESDAYS: Brad McInally from Monto Cattle and Country has confirmed their saleyard auctions will stay on Wednesdays. Picture: File.

A DECISION has been made by a central Queensland saleyard that has forced two North Burnett businesses to make a bold decision.

The Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) in Gracemere has confirmed their day change from Friday to Wednesdays.

Monto and Eidsvold have traditionally held their saleyards on Wednesdays for over 40 years, with Monto running in the morning, and Eidsvold in the afternoon.

CQLX operations manager Gavin Tickle has told News Corp their agents were still wanting the day change, and they’ve supported this motion.

“We’re heavily involved in the saleyard industry, and it’s not as if we don’t care about other saleyards,” Mr Tickle said.

“At the end of the day we have to do what’s best for our clients and customers, and hopefully we can come up with an outcome that works for everyone.”

Monto Cattle and Country Livestock agent Brad McInally is disappointed by the change, but has made the call to stay on Wednesday.

“It suits most of the buyers down this way, and for us to change, we would lose them,” Mr McInally said.

“All the buyers I’ve talked to in the southern end will stick with us, and they’ll just have buyers head up to the other sale too.”

Mr McInally cited there were other sales that overlap on their day, and they would inevitably lose them if they were to move from Wednesday.

“If you change your day and lose two buyers, your whole market will change,” he said.

“That’s business, and that’s (Gracemere’s) decision, and if it doesn’t work out for them they’re just going to have to grin and bear it.”

Eidsvold Livestock and Property owner Rob Bygrave agreed, adding their saleyard wouldn’t be big enough to stand alone on another day.

“Buyers come to the sales on the same day, and a lot of them wouldn’t come for the smaller sales at all,” Mr Bygrave said.

“We both agreed whatever decision we’d make, it’d have to be made together.”

The next sale for Monto and Eidsvold will be held on Wednesday January 15.