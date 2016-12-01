31°
North Burnett bracing for heatwave

Jack Lawrie
| 30th Nov 2016 12:41 PM
COOL RELIEF: More showers are possible at the weekend.
COOL RELIEF: More showers are possible at the weekend. Jack Lawrie

THE North Burnett may have to brace itself for a heatwave in the next few days, with forecasts of a hot airmass moving in from central Australia.

The surprise rain that hit the region last week may strike again, but weather bureaus have all but confirmed high heat for the coming five days.

According to Weatherzone, the North Burnett could expect temperatures in the low 40s during the weekend.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said it would likely be very hot for a sustained period up until Tuesday.

"Max temperatures are expected at 36 for Thursday, 39 for Friday, 41 for Saturday, 40 for Sunday and 39 for Monday," Mr Sharpe said.

"There's a chance Monday may stay above 40 degrees as well."

This heatwave may potentially be alleviated by some extra rainfall.

Mr Sharpe said there was a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the likelihood increasing at the weekend.

"The most likely day in that period is storms on Tuesday, though there's also a chance of storms on the weekend."

Showers at the weekend are most likely to hit in the afternoon, providing relief from the heat.

Topics:  heatwave north burnett weather

