North Bundy charmer hits the market at $227,500

GREAT INVESTMENT: 9 Donald St has been completely renovated, and the results are stunning.

GREAT INVESTMENT: 9 Donald St has been completely renovated, and the results are stunning. Contributed

IT WAS one of the hardest hit suburbs during the 2013 floods, but Bundaberg North's property market is seeing signs off growth, according to property website realestate.com.au.

Based on five years of sales, the suburb has seen a compound growth rate of four per cent for houses, however units are down 2.2 per cent.

NORTH BEAUTY: 9 Donald Street has been completely renovated, and the results are stunning. Contributed

Figures also show for anyone looking for an investment property, houses in Bundaberg North rent out for $295 per week with an annual rental yield of 7.1 per cent, and units rent for $240 per week with a rental yield of 5.8 per cent.

Which makes 9 Donald St, a renovated character filled home, an attractive option for investors.

The four-bedroom, two bathroom low-set Queenslander was previously rented for $335 per week, and the current rental appraisal sits at $355 per week.

New to the market and with a price tag of $227,500, potential owners can get a look inside this home tomorrow at 10am.

The home has been modernised for easy living with two very private front and rear decks ideal for entertaining.

The large, stylish kitchen opens onto the outdoor living area with servery bar overlooking the tropical gardens.

Other features include three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, while the main has an ensuite and walk-in robe.

The main bathroom includes a classic clawfoot bathtub. The open living and dining areas are air-conditioned with high ceilings, and the home has polished timber floors throughout.

With two-street access to the 1012sqm fenced block, the house is surrounded by beautiful trees and gardens.

The single-car shed, plus an extra air-conditioned room at the back, makes an ideal games room, fifth bedroom or workshop.

There is also more parking space and double carport out the back.

The median house price in Bundaberg North last year was $215,000.