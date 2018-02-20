North Bundaberg teen missing, last seen in Rockhampton

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a boy missing from North Bundaberg.

The 16-year-old North Bundaberg boy was last seen in Glendale, Rockhampton at around 7.30am on February 15.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 180 centimetres tall, proportionate build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is not known what clothing the missing boy was wearing.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.