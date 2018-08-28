Menu
Crime

Bondi stabbing victim a popular party boy

by NICK HANSEN
28th Aug 2018 6:03 AM
A MAN who was allegedly stabbed to death by his jealous mate on Saturday night was a popular party boy with a predilection for pretty girls, small-time celebrities and Asian holidays.

Jordan Byrne died in hospital on Sunday morning after he was allegedly stabbed by Milo Wild, following an argument over a woman in a North Bondi unit just after midnight.

"Jordan loved life, was a constant source of laughter, such a loveable character," Mr Byrne's family said in a statement yesterday.

Social media pictures show the heavily inked 26-year-old - a crane driver who grew up playing rugby league on the Central Coast and moved to Bondi six years ago - on skiing trips and partying with friends.

 

Jordan Byrne enjoyed travelling to Asia for holidays. Picture: Facebook
Jordan Byrne enjoyed travelling to Asia for holidays. Picture: Facebook

 

Jordan Byrne on a skiing holiday in Japan. Picture: Facebook
Jordan Byrne on a skiing holiday in Japan. Picture: Facebook

 

He is also seen on tattoo trips to Thailand, drinking in strip clubs and with familiar faces from the 2016 season of The Bachelor.

A low-key Mr Byrne is seen, beer in hand, alongside Bachelor girls Faith Williams, Keira Maguire, Noni Janur and Kiki Morriss in an unidentified bar.

 

Jordan Byrne with contestants from The Bachelor including (L-R) Faith Williams, Keira Maguire, Noni Janur and Kiki Morriss. Picture: Facebook
Jordan Byrne with contestants from The Bachelor including (L-R) Faith Williams, Keira Maguire, Noni Janur and Kiki Morriss. Picture: Facebook

 

 

Another image shows Mr Byrne hamming it up alongside Kings Cross nightclub king and businessman John Ibrahim.

Shortly before the alleged attack, Wild, 27, is alleged to have arrived at the Military Rd flat with a woman and confronted Mr Byrne, who was there with another woman.

Police are looking at connections between the four.

Jordan with former Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim. Picture: Facebook
Jordan with former Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim. Picture: Facebook

Mr Byrne was allegedly stabbed in the head and abdomen and later died in hospital. Wild was charged with murder on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Byrne was ‘a constant source of laughter’ his family said. Picture: Facebook
Jordan Byrne was ‘a constant source of laughter’ his family said. Picture: Facebook

"Tragic news today of a great life and a great mate taken way too soon," on of Mr Byrne's friends wrote on social media.

Wild did not appear before Waverley Local Court on yesterday, and he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. The matter is due back in court on October 24.

bondi jordan byrne stabbing

