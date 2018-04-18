Koreas ‘set to end 68-year war’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are to meet next month amid talks of an armistice. Picture: AP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are to meet next month amid talks of an armistice. Picture: AP

NORTH and South Korea are discussing plans to make a stunning announcement at their leaders summit next week: a permanent end to the 68-year state of war between the two, according to reports.

North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in may release a joint statement saying they will seek to end military conflict, an unidentified Seoul official told the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper, the New York Post reported.

Kim Jong Un (L) and Moon Jae-In are scheduled to meet at the end of April — only the third time that the leaders of the divided Koreas have met in the 65 years since the end of the Korean War. Picture: AFP

The two men are scheduled to meet April 27 in the border village of Panmunjon - the third-ever summit of leaders from the two Koreas.

Pyongyang and Seoul have technically been at war since the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended with a truce. Despite occasional flare-ups between the two nations in the years since the armistice, the two Koreas have managed to avoid an all-out war.

A successful summit could pave the way for a historic meeting between Kim and President Trump - the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

The meeting could pave the way for a historical meeting between Kim and President Trump. Picture: AFP

"Ending the state of conflict is the core of the whole thing. Peace is as complicated as denuclearisation," John Delury, an associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, told Bloomberg.

"There also has to be a process of actually delivering the peace," he added.

Among the issues that would have to be addressed are the hundreds of thousands of troops along one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world; vessels patrolling both coasts; the South's military alliance with the US; and the hosting of American forces.

One way to ease tensions could involve returning the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone to its original state, Munhwa Ilbo reported.

South Korean newspaper Munhwa Ilbo said that one way to resolve the conflict could involve returning the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone to its original state. Picture: AFP

Meanwhile, a Seoul official said Tuesday that South Korean security officials may visit Pyongyang ahead of the summit in hopes of getting Kim to reaffirm his commitment to denuclearise, Reuters reported.

"Even though our special envoys confirmed his denuclearisation will, it is entirely different if the two leaders confirm it directly among themselves and put that into text," Moon's chief of staff, Im Jong-seok, told reporters.

South Korean presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said an in-person meeting would be “entirely different”. Picture: AP

"We expect the summit will confirm the denuclearisation will (of North Korea)," he added.

The rogue regimen has been pursuing nuclear and missile programs in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile that can strike the US mainland.

Pyongyang defends its programs as a necessary deterrent against a possible US invasion, prompting bellicose rhetoric from both sides.

The US, which has 28,500 troops deployed in South Korea, denies any invasion plans.

This article was originally seen in theNew York Postand has been republished here with permission.