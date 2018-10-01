Shuey: ‘I thought about 2015 all week’

NORM Smith medallist Luke Shuey admits he thought about the pain of West Coast's 2015 Grand Final loss all week before Saturday's premiership triumph over Collingwood.

While the Eagles largely downplayed their loss to Hawthorn three years ago as a motivating factor in their flag assault, Shuey admits it had been a much different story behind the scenes.

"We said all week that we hadn't thought about 2015, but it's a lie. I had been thinking about it all week,'' Shuey said on Channel 7's Game Day.

"You don't want to lose two, you don't want to lose one. But to lose two from two would be heartbreaking.

"I think a lot of guys learnt from the week back in 2015 and learnt to take the week a little more casually, but I think the three more years experience has worked wonders.

"You look at some of the guys who stepped up when it counted yesterday, were guys that copped a lot of criticism back in 2015.''

Shuey's celebrations after claiming best-on-ground honours on the biggest stage of the year continued through the night, only sneaking in an hour-and-a-half of sleep before the Eagles jetted home to Perth.

West Coast's Luke Shuey with the Herald Sun premiership poster. Pic: Michael Klein

While he was still on a high, his thoughts were with the West Coast teammates that could not be a part of the premiership victory against Collingwood, particularly Nic Naitanui, Andrew Gaff and Brad Sheppard.

"There was a bit of emotion in the rooms with Gaffy, Nic and Shep were the obvious ones who have been a big part of this,'' Shuey said.

"It goes so much further than that. Eric Mackenzie retired a few weeks ago and he has been such a big part of getting this great club back to where we want to be.

"Nic's been through so much not just from a football sense, in his personal life as well and if there is a bloke on our list that you think deserves a premiership, it is probably him.

Shuey on his way to a Norm Smith Medal. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Shuey with the biggest prize of all. Picture: Nicole Garmston

"I said to him last night hopefully we win another three and you can be part of them.

"Who knows what Gaffy is going to do over the next couple of weeks, but hopefully he signs and he can be part of a couple more as well.''

Shuey polled 11 votes to claim the Norm Smith ahead of Magpie Taylor Adams (seven), but the Eagles star thought teammate Dom Sheed had been the standout.

"Dommy has had an amazing September,'' Shuey said.

"I thought he was Norm Smith in my eyes and to kick the goal he did yesterday, it sort if sums up his season.

"He has been there when we needed him and he has delivered when we needed him.''