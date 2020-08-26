Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
News

Soldier dies at barracks

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
26th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.

Brendan Brannelly, aged around 60, is believed to have died overnight due to a heart attack.

The source said despite resuscitation efforts the man could not be revived.

LIMITED TIME: New NT News subscription offer: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

The long term Territorian worked as an assistant principal with the NT School of Distance Education.

Defence has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NORFORCE soldier dies at Larrakeyah Barracks

larrakeyah barracks norforce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business excels after six month closure, expands elixir menu

        Premium Content Business excels after six month closure, expands elixir menu

        News When one door closes, it reopens better than ever, with a local business owner continuing to grow her creative vision.

        REVEALED: The 23 Bundy suburbs that now have 5G coverage

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 23 Bundy suburbs that now have 5G coverage

        News Telstra says it has reached a milestone with its 5G rollout

        Farmer’s rights in council spotlight with new policy

        Premium Content Farmer’s rights in council spotlight with new policy

        News A community consultation period for the proposed policy will be starting soon.

        Batt’s $110,000 promise to local ‘Orange Angels’

        Premium Content Batt’s $110,000 promise to local ‘Orange Angels’

        News Mr Batt said the SES was an integral organisation in the community and funds would...