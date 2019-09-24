Menu
TALENTED: Landen Smales is set to compete at Agnes Water. Picture: Surfing Queensland.
Noosa young gun in form for Agnes Water Surf Festival

Steele Taylor
24th Sep 2019 12:09 PM
SURFING: Noosa grommet Landen Smales will head to this weekend's Agnes Water Surf Festival with confidence after a strong display at last month's national longboard titles.

The event's reigning under-12 and under-14 shortboard champion is in ominous form, having recently won the under-18 Australian logger title at Fingal Beach.

He's eagerly anticipating the three-day event.

"I love heading up to Agnes," he said in a Surfing Queensland press release.

"The waves get really good when there's some swell and the crew are all really nice up there.

"Winning the (Aussie) title has definitely given me a lot of confidence heading into the longboard divisions at Agnes. I can't wait."

His older brother Kaiden is also expected to be highly competitive.

The event is in its ninth straight year and several disciplines will be contested, including shortboard, longboard and stand-up-paddleboard.

It starts on Friday.

