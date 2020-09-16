‘None of it adds up’: Family plea after man's disappearance

The heartbroken family of a missing man who vanished early last year is desperate for closure and is calling for an inquest into his disappearance.

The heartbroken family of a missing man who vanished early last year is desperate for closure and is calling for an inquest into his disappearance.

THE heartbroken family of missing Far North man George Anderson is desperate for closure and are calling for an inquest into his disappearance.

The 34-year-old father of four was last seen in the Babinda area on January 19, 2019.

Now, 20 months on, a police spokeswoman confirmed police had "forwarded a report to the coroner".

"No body has been located and Mr Anderson remains listed as a missing person," she said.

"Local police conducted extensive inquiries, including searches, and have now submitted their investigation and results to the coroner.

"We can't provide further information as the matter has been sent to the coroner."

Siblings Sky and Edward Anderson are desperate for answers and closure after their 34-year-old brother, George, disappeared from the Babinda area in January 2019. Picture: Andrea Falvo

But Mr Anderson's family, who live in Mareeba, are not ready to give up hope.

His brother, Edward said the family had been struggling to come to terms with the disappearance and wanted answers.

"We really want some closure, it's been too long now," he said.

"It has been very tough on the family, especially his children.

"His son, mainly, has gone off the rails a fair bit because of the disappearance of his father.

"He's finding it hard to keep it together."

Determined to do all they can, Mr Anderson's family had searched his last known location and continues to make regular appeals for information via social media.

Missing Babinda man George Anderson.

Edward Anderson said while his brother often moved around, he would always keep in contact with his family.

He now fears his brother may have met with foul play.

"Someone knows something about his disappearance," he said.

"We haven't heard anything about the investigation in months.

"At the time of his disappearance he had a lot of things going for him - like seeing his kids and getting back into boxing.

"That's why none of it adds up."

Anyone with information into the disappearance of Mr Anderson is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'None of it adds up': Family's plea after disappearance