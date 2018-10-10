Menu
The Tom Quinn Centre garden under construction, early 2000s. Photo submitted by the Tom Quinn Centre
Non compliant buildings at Tom Quinn Centre to be torn down

Emma Reid
10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
SEVERAL buildings at the Tom Quinn Community Centre will be torn down after structural engineers found they could not be certified or would cost too much money to make compliant.

The Salvation Army-run centre carried out a self-instigated compliance check of its buildings and had a full audit completed, in consultation with Bundaberg Regional Council, in the last 18 months.

Outreach manager David Eke said no building would be removed unless "absolutely necessary”.

The retail store, which was run by a third party, and the Moke Scrub Shack, along with structures at the back of the centre would be removed because of the audit, he said.

"All of the rest of the buildings are fine,” Mr Eke said.

"I can't say how old the buildings are, but they are not as old as the main building.”

Mr Eke did not specify if the buildings were being removed as they had never been approved by the council.

"This has involved a rigorous process with the Salvation Army commissioning DesignDirect to do a full audit,” he said.

"Again, I need to stress that no demolition work takes place unless absolutely necessary.

"For the last 18 months all work at the centre (demolition and/or construction) has been planned and executed with due diligence, council approval and an understanding that we are building for a future.”

Mr Eke said the removal of the buildings could possibly create more employment at the centre as they planned to increase the seating for the centre's cafe.

A council spokeswoman the Salvation Army chose to audit its buildings and requested clarification regarding which structures had council approval.

"Staff searched council planning records and provided the organisation with all relevant documentation,” she said.

"Council building certifiers are not involved - compliance with building legislation is a matter for the private building certifier engaged by the owner.”

