Nominee supports critical services

HOMELESS support worker Chris Foley aims to use local politics to tackle Bundaberg’s social issues.

Mr Foley is the third candidate for Division 9, and will run against computer businessman Geoff Augutis and council officer May Mitchell.

He said as a regional area Bundaberg was doing well with the services it had, but that “it’s always good to push” and increase advocacy.

“I have got a number of networks in those services where I could probably offer experience to them as well.

“Not necessarily cash flow, but maybe it’s advice of whatever it may be,” Mr Foley said.

“There are quite a lot of high needs … all levels of government can do something about it.”

Mr Foley is chairman of the local Suicide Prevention Network, and is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise.

This is the first time that Mr Foley has decided to nominate, but said he was more interested in community over politics.

He considered the time was ideal considering the age of his three children, as well as Cr Judy Peter’s decision to retire. “I feel it was an opportunity to hopefully continue with her good work,” Mr Foley said.